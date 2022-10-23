Jahan Dotson gets final status update for Week 7 vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders knew heading into Week 7 that they were going to be quite shorthanded. Carson Wentz and Logan Thomas were ruled out for the game well in advance of the weekend, but given that wide receiver Jahan Dotson was questionable for the game, it was fair to wonder whether or not he would be ready for this game. The latest update on his status doesn’t appear to be good news for rookie wideout and the Commanders.

Dotson has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the week, and was truly questionable to play in this game. However, head coach Ron Rivera ended up cutting the suspense short, as he told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales that Dotson would end up being ruled out for their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers, hurting Washington’s offense even more than it initially was.

Via Stacey Dales:

“Commanders HC Ron Rivera just told me rookie WR Jahan Dotson (Questionable – hamstring) will NOT play today against the Packers. Our full 1-on-1 coming up”

This is another big blow for a beat up Commanders offense. Losing Wentz and Thomas was one thing, but now Washington will be without another one of their top targets as they attempt to get by without Wentz under center. That will make an already tall task for backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke even tougher.

With Dotson out, that will thrust Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel into the spotlight against a tough Packers secondary. Heinicke has familiarity working with both of these guys from last season, but it certainly would have helped to have an explosive third option alongside these two wideouts. Unfortunately, it looks like Dotson won’t be taking the field in this one, and the Commanders will have to find a way to get by without him.