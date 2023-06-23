The Washington Commanders have seemingly been in ownership limbo for the better part of the last several seasons, with disgraced billionaire Dan Snyder's sale of the team taking longer than perhaps many had hoped. However, Washington Post NFL reporter Mark Maske recently provided an update on a new timeline for the transition of power to Josh Harris, as he noted that the league's owners are scheduled to have a meeting in late July to discuss next steps.

“Update: The NFL has scheduled a special owners' meeting for July 20 for consideration of the Commanders sale and a potential vote, source says. The league notified the owners in a memo late Thursday. Revised story coming momentarily,” Maske wrote, via Twitter.

This news comes after Maske's initial report that stated: “The NFL finance committee met remotely last week and is poised to recommend approval of Josh Harris’s $6.05 billion Commanders deal, barring any setbacks.”

Josh Harris is a well-respected sports team owner who holds stakes in several clubs among different leagues, including the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Washington is looking to rebrand itself both from an internal and on-field standpoint after putting forth several underwhelming campaigns filled with unfortunate coverage within the tabloids.

Since 2016, the Commanders have qualified for the postseason on just one occasion (2020) and have amassed an overall record of 47-65-2.

Heading into 2023, the hope is that the high-end talents present on the roster such as Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, and the returning Chase Young will help give the club the jolt it needs to bounce back to a place of respectability.