Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave an optimistic take on Marshon Lattimore amid the star cornerback's injury update. The four-time Pro-Bowler has yet to debut in Washington after his blockbuster trade from the New Orleans Saints. To this point, Lattimore has missed two games for the Commanders as Jayden Daniels and company head into Week 12 riding a two-game losing streak.

Quinn provided an update on Lattimore's status to Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, which was confirmed to the public on X.

“Dan Quinn tells reporters that CB Marshon Lattimore is out for Sunday. He's cautiously optimistic about Week 13 but doesn't know for sure.”

Marshon Lattimore can be a difference-maker for the Commanders

The former Ohio State Buckeye played for seven and a half years in New Orleans, developing into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Lattimore was a shutdown corner from the start, tallying up five interceptions in his first season en route to winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Since then, the veteran cornerback has been a cornerstone of the Saints' defense. To sum up his value, Lattimore's move to Washington has solidified the Commanders as Super Bowl contenders.

Through eleven games, Dan Quinn has significantly improved Washington's defensive performance. Last year, the Commanders had the worst defense in the NFL, giving up 30.5 points per game. The Arizona Cardinals let up the second-most points per game at 26.8 to highlight how poor that stat is. In 2024, Washington is giving up 22.1 points a contest, ranking 14th in the league.

One of the strengths of the Commanders' defense has been through the air. Washington is fifth in passing yards allowed per game, meaning that Lattimore's addition should make this unit the best in the league.

Overall, after an electric start, there are some concerns that Washington is on the verge of a late-season slide. Jayden Daniels has struggled with a rib injury, sparking speculation that the Rookie of the Year frontrunner is injured. Despite these concerns, the Commanders, who are seventh in the NFC standings, have a forgiving schedule to close the year. Four of their last six games come against teams under .500, including the Dallas Cowboys twice, the Tennesee Titans, and the New Orleans Saints.

The two other games are home contests against the Atlanta Falcons and a potentially consequential showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the struggles on offense, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has every right to believe this unit can rebound, especially with this upcoming schedule.

However, Washington could use a player like Lattimore on defense very soon. The Commanders gave up multiple picks to be compensated for most of Marshon's contract this year. Should the franchise want the cornerback back in 2025, the organization will take on a $18 million cap hit. However, there's an out in the contract, with the franchise taking no dead cap hit if they let Lattimore walk in 2025.

Considering this contract situation, it's ultimately unclear whether Commanders General Manager Adam Peters will want to keep Lattimore after this year, making 2024 as crucial as ever. Washington is taking a big swing with the star cornerback. The organization will not settle for anything less than a home run.