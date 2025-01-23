The Washington Commanders have been the breakout team of the NFL in 2024, and a big reason why is because of the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. In just one season, Daniels has completely changed the fortunes of the Commanders franchise, and it led to Colin Cowherd making a bold Patrick Mahomes comparison for him.

Mahomes quickly helped turn the Kansas City Chiefs into a bonafide Super Bowl contender immediately after becoming their starting quarterback, and it has resulted in him being regarded as the top quarterback in the league for years now. Cowherd believes that Daniels is on the same track as Mahomes, and that he will be regarded as the best quarterback in the NFL as soon as next season.

“I really believe that Jayden Daniels is the Mahomes of the NFC, that the pecking order will start with him starting next year. I really believe that. I don't think it's a reach. I don't think it's hyperbolic. I think he's the Mahomes, that from this point forward, people will slot behind him,” Cowherd said on his show, “The Herd.”

Does the Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes comparison make sense?

Anytime someone gets compared to Mahomes, fans are going to pay attention. That's especially true with Daniels, since he is only a rookie who hasn't even completed his first season in the NFL. The reason his season isn't over, though, is because the Commanders have surprisingly made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles with a shot to advance to Super Bowl 59 on the line.

This comparison from Cowherd can't be taken lightly, and given how early it is in Daniels' career, it's probably a bit premature. There's no doubt that Daniels is a bona-fide winner, though, and if he can lead Washington to a historic Super Bowl victory, then Cowherd's comparison to Mahomes would suddenly seem like a stroke of genius.