The Washington Commanders are now 3-1 after blowing out the Arizona Cardinals 42-14 in their Week 4 matchup on Sunday, impressing part-owner Magic Johnson. After their victory, Johnson called on fans to pack Northwest Stadium for their Week 5 home game against the (1-3) Cleveland Browns. Magic exhorted fans to support the Commanders on his post on X, formerly Twitter, shared on a graphic by the Commanders' official account.

“With 2 back-to-back road wins, we are heading home next week,” the Lakers legend posted. “I want to see Northwest Stadium sold out, full of Commanders fans, and as loud as possible!”

Week 4: Commanders def. Cardinals

Like many fans, Magic Johnson has found many things to love in the Commanders' dismantling of the Cardinals. In four games, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has thrown only his first career interception, but he was still accurate, throwing 26-30 for 233 yards with one touchdown.

Likewise, the Commanders' No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft ran for one touchdown, putting together another solid game that surely has the front office buzzing that they might have landed on their QB for the future.

Daniels also joined three other quarterbacks who ran for four touchdowns in their first four career games during the Super Bowl era. This elite company includes Cam Newton, Anthony Richardson, and Robert Griffin III.

Meanwhile, under Daniels, the team rolled on offense once again, running up 449 yards over the Cardinals' 296. Brian Robinson had 21 carries for 101 yards with a touchdown, while Jeremy McNichols had eight carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Robinson had assumed a bigger role after Austin Ekeler had a concussion in their 38-33 Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Homecoming and outlook

Moreover, Commanders' offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury got a victory over the team he coached from 2019 to 2022. As head coach, he'd led the team to the postseason in 2021, though the Cardinals fired Kingsbury after posting a 4-13 record the next season.

This win is their second straight game scoring over 30 points, the first time since 2017.

“Fun times right now,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, via a report from David Brandt on NBC 4 Washington.

Daniels also had comments on his team's performance.

“It feels good that we're able to execute the gameplan, but we've still got room to grow,” he said.

Besides their OC, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels also made a successful homecoming. He'd played for Arizona State for three seasons before transferring to LSU.

Commanders fans should make some noise as their team tries to go 4-1 and take solid hold of first place in the NFC East against the Browns, occupying third place in the AFC North.