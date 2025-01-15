The Washington Commanders showed the world they’re ready for prime time with a huge win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Now Washington heads to Detroit to take on a 15-2 Lions team that earned the top seed in the NFC. While the Commanders are massive underdogs, Dallas Cowboys' star defender Micah Parsons thinks Washington can pull off the upset.

Parsons is taking the Commanders over the Lions in the Divisional round and his pick is all about rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. “He’s the fourth QB to ever win a road playoff game in his rookie year. If he can win one, he can win another. I’m never counting out the Commanders,” Parsons said via B/R Gridiron on X.

While he has a great deal of respect for Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Micah thinks Detroit’s defense will be challenged on Saturday. “Can they find ways to stop Jayden Daniels? …If the game’s on the line and you’ve got Jayden Daniels with two minutes left and it’s 17-17, can they win that game?” Parsons asked of the Lions.

The Buccaneers found out the hard way that they could not stop Jayden Daniels with the game on the line. The Commanders got the ball in a tie game with a little under five minutes remaining and Daniels led an incredible game-winning drive in which he picked up a key first down with his legs that allowed Washington to run the clock down before kicking a field goal as time expired.

Can Jayden Daniels lead the Commanders past the Lions?

Daniels has been exceptional in his first year in the league. The unquestioned Offensive Rookie of the Year has drawn praise from NFL greats, including Peyton Manning. Now he's added his first postseason victory to his resume and he’s looking for more.

Daniels has undoubtedly been clutch for the Commanders. But the team faces a tough task in the Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell realizes how dangerous Daniels can be and he’s made a point of not looking past Washington.

Still, the Lions are a juggernaut boasting a dynamic offense and a stifling defense. And the team should have a healthy backfield for the Divisional matchup as running back David Montgomery is expected to play. Montgomery has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 15. While he sat, Jahmyr Gibbs took on a near every down role for Detroit. Gibbs has been sensational but the Lions are at their best with Sonic and Knuckles contributing. Together, the backs scored 28 rushing touchdowns in the regular season.