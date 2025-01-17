ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared a striking prediction about Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels during Friday morning’s episode of Get Up. Clark was discussing the Commanders’ upcoming NFC Divisional round matchup against the Detroit Lions when he called Daniels’ rookie campaign the greatest in NFL history.

Clark began by emphasizing the magnitude of Daniels’ rookie season and its historical significance.

“He’s immortal. It’s the greatest rookie season of all time, and the other piece of it is this though – there will never be one that equals it,” Clark said.

He went on to explain how Daniels’ individual performance has been transformative for the Commanders’ organization.

“When you just think about the individual play, obviously, he’s come in and changed the organization. But, I said this about three of the teams left in the NFC playoffs – the Eagles, the Detroit Lions, and the Commanders – all make you defend 10 yards for four plays.”

Ryan Clark highlights NFC playoff teams' offensive strengths and Jayden Daniels' pivotal role

Clark then highlighted how the remaining NFC playoff teams, including the Commanders, possess unique offensive strengths that challenge opposing defenses.

“The Detroit Lions because of their physicality, creativity, and skilled players, and who they have as an offensive coordinator. The tush push allows the Philadelphia Eagles to feel like they can get any fourth and one.”

Finally, Clark underlined the pivotal role Daniels has played in the Commanders’ success and delivered his boldest statement about the rookie quarterback’s potential legacy.

“There’s only one reason and one reason only the Commanders continue to go… it’s because of their quarterback, because of his poise, because of his composure. And if he finds a way to beat the Detroit Lions in a game, if I’m being honest, should not be close – he is 100% the greatest rookie to ever play in this league.”

Daniels’ remarkable rookie season

Daniels has been pivotal in turning the Commanders’ fortunes around this season. The team finished with a 12-5 record, a significant improvement from their 4-13 campaign the previous year. As the leader of the offense, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while posting nine interceptions. His 69% completion rate and 100.1 passer rating underscored his efficiency as a quarterback.

The rookie quarterback also showcased his dual-threat capability, rushing for 891 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. His mobility has been a game-changer for Washington, allowing them to extend drives and capitalize on opportunities.

Daniels continued his impressive form in the NFC Wild Card matchup, where the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, completing 68.6% of his passes for a 110.2 passer rating. On the ground, Daniels contributed 36 rushing yards, further proving his versatility.

Commanders face a challenging test in upcoming NFC Divisional round vs. Lions

The Commanders now face a daunting task in their matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Lions, who dominated the NFC during the regular season with a 15-2 record, have been lauded for their physicality and offensive creativity. Saturday’s game, scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. kickoff at Ford Field, will test Daniels’ ability to perform under intense pressure.

Clark’s bold statement adds further intrigue to the matchup, positioning Daniels as a player to watch not only for his skillset but for the potential to cement his legacy as the greatest rookie in NFL history.

Whether Daniels can overcome the Lions’ formidable defense and carry the Commanders to another postseason victory remains to be seen. However, his rookie season has already made a lasting impression, and his performance on Saturday could further solidify his place in NFL history.