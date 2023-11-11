The Washington Commanders received a pivotal Curtis Samuel injury update ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

The Washington Commanders will battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Week 10. Washington received a huge injury update Saturday, as wide receiver Curtis Samuel is reportedly expected to play, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Samuel's status was previously up in the air due to a toe injury. His expected presence in Sunday's game is pivotal though, since Seattle will prove to be a difficult opponent for Washington.

Commanders: Curtis Samuel expected to play vs. Seahawks

The 27-year-old receiver has appeared in eight games this season. He has recorded 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Commanders.

Samuel is in his third season in Washington. He was limited in his first year with the Commanders but performed well in 2022. Samuel hasn't ever made a Pro Bowl team and is not necessarily a star, but he plays an important role in the Commanders' offense without question.

Seattle's defense is going to make things difficult on Samuel and Washington. The Commanders will need to implement a balanced attack between the pass and run in order to keep the Seahawks guessing. The last thing Washington can afford to do is become too predictable.

The game itself projects to be a competitive affair. The Seahawks are fresh off a strong season and currently hold a 5-3 record in 2023. Meanwhile, the Commanders hold a 4-5 record. Washington's mediocre performance is far from ideal, but it is better than some experts expected them to fare.

Kickoff for the Commanders-Seahawks clash is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST on Sunday in Seattle.