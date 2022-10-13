Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch

The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries.

The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report but the news is not totally bad for Washington. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wentz will play with an injured throwing shoulder and Jahan Dotson will be out again with a hamstring issue. Logan Thomas is out with a groin injury but Dyami Brown, who burst onto the scene for two touchdowns in the Commanders’ last game, is expected to play.

From @gmfb: The #Commanders offense is beat up entering tonight’s game against the #Bears, with Carson Wentz dealing with a sore throwing shoulder and Logan Thomas (calf) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) both out. WR Dyami Brown (groin) is expected to play. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jbVI4xbve5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022

“Carson Wentz is going to start this game tonight against the Bears despite dealing with a biceps tendon strain that I’m told cast doubt on his availability in the early portion of the week,” Pelissero said of the Commanders QB. “Wentz is not 100 percent. He is sore but he looked good throwing the ball in practice this week, albeit in more of a walkthrough setting.”

Losing Dotson is brutal for the Commanders. The rookie wide receiver has been a big part of the offense after being drafted 16th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. In four games, he has 152 receiving yards on 12 catches and four touchdowns. Washington will have to lean on Brown, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel more in the passing game again.

Although the Bears are not a strong opponent, the Commanders will have to play hard in order to improve to 2-4 on the season.