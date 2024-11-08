The Washington Commanders made a major swing on defense when they landed cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. However, Commanders fans will be waiting at least one more week before seeing Lattimore's Washington debut.

The cornerback has been ruled out for the Commanders' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. It has been a recurring issue for Lattimore as he was forced to miss Week 9 with the hamstring ailment.

However, now he will have two weeks to rest and recover. Alongside mending his injury, Lattimore will now have plenty of time to learn Washington's defense. The Commanders have a crucial NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Getting Lattimore back on the field for that contest would go a long way towards Washington success.

In the seven games he did play in 2024, Lattimore racked up 30 tackles and two passes defended. His numbers don't jump off the page, but the cornerback has earned a solid 69.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, he comes to Washington with plenty of accolades.

Lattimore was the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year and has gone on to earn four Pro Bowl nominations. Over his entire eight-year career, he has racked up 405 tackles, 88 pass break ups and 15 interceptions.

While they have one of the better defenses in the league, the Commanders are still excited to add Marshon Lattimore to their ranks. Entering Week 10, Washington ranks 14th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 326.3 yards per game. They've been carried by their pass defense, which ranks fifth in the league by allowing 183.3 YPG.

Lattimore will soon join their secondary, giving Washington a much scarier defense. However, that won't come in Week 10. The Commanders are attempting to push their way into the playoffs and have been successful thus far with a 7-2 record. But as the welcome the Steelers to town, Lattimore will be on the bench.