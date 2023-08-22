The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season. As the preseason is ending, they have a tough job to do. They need to choose only 53 players for their team. With the deadline coming up fast, some players might not make it due to their performance during the practice games. Let's take a look at four players who might be unexpectedly left out before Week 1.

How Washington Commanders Did Last Season

Last season, the Commanders finished with an 8-8-1 record in the NFL. This wasn't what they hoped for. They had a lot of good players, but they had a hard time being consistent throughout the season. Because they couldn't win really close games, they missed out on a chance to go to the playoffs. Despite that, we did see some standout performances from guys like Terry McLaurin and Daron Payne. In addition, they made some changes in the offseason, and now they're hoping to do better in 2023.

Now let's talk about four players from the Commanders who might not make the preseason roster, and we should keep an eye on them before Week 1.

1. Logan Thomas

32-year-old tight end Logan Thomas wasn't in top shape last season. His performance wasn't as good as before. He also didn't do well in scoring touchdowns, especially in the red zone where the team is close to the opponent's end zone. Keep in mind as well that there are two younger players, John Bates and Cole Turner, who might take his place. Still, it's not clear if they're better than him yet. Coach Ron Rivera will need to decide if Thomas still has the skills to help the team or if they should move on.

2. Trent Scott

Offensive lineman Trent Scott could be on the chopping block. The team signed Andrew Wylie, who used to play for the Chiefs, to help the offensive line. The line had some problems last year, giving up 48 sacks, which is a lot. Wylie is favored to start while rookie Braeden Daniels is waiting in the wings. Do remember that Trent Scott was signed for $3.0 million. However, that was before they got these new players. Scott doesn't have much experience and didn't play many games. As such, it might be better for the team to let him go and save some money.

3. KJ Henry

Pass rusher KJ Henry was drafted in the fifth round this year and signed a four-year contract. He has done okay in practice, but other players are doing even better. One such player, Efe Obada, is doing really well, and seventh-round pick Andre Jones Jr is also turning some hards. This makes it hard for Henry to find a good spot on the team. He needs to really break out in a big way in the remaining preseason games to have a chance to play.

4. Curtis Hodges

Curtis Hodges is another tight end on the bubble just like Thomas. This is where John Bates and Cole Turner have played into the roster. As such, Hodges might have an even lower chance of staying on than Thomas. If the team decides to keep only three tight ends, he might not be on the final roster. Hodges is strong and has a lot of potential, but he's had some problems with injuries. Thanks to that, he hasn't been able to play as well as he could. This is his chance to prove that he deserves a spot on the team.

Team Outlook

Despite the disappointing performance in the 2022 NFL season and the struggles during the preseason, the Washington Commanders are still a talented team with high expectations for the 2023 season. The team has made some key additions in the offseason. These include the signing of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and they are hoping that these moves will help them get back to the playoffs. The defense, which was a strength of the team last season, is still loaded with talent. In addition, the offense has the potential to be explosive if they can get everyone on the same page.

Looking Ahead

As the Commanders prepare for the 2023 NFL season, they face the difficult task of trimming their roster down to the final 53-man squad. Yes, several players are locks to make the team. Still, there are also a few players who have not lived up to expectations during the preseason. Consequently, their spots on the team are in jeopardy. It remains to be seen who will make the final cut. One thing is for sure, though, the Commanders are a team to watch in the upcoming season.