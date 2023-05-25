There’s plenty of excitement and optimism surrounding the Washington Commanders entering the summer. The Commanders’ roster is starting to take shape, as they have their sights set on taking the next step this season. After breaking down the Commanders’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at three trade targets the team can pursue to round out the Commanders’ roster and put them in playoff contention.

3. LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

The middle of the Commanders’ defense remains the weakness of the unit, as Jamin Davis, Cody Barton, and David Mayo have been underwhelming pieces to an otherwise pretty stacked Washington defense.

Baltimore recently declined to pick up the fifth-year option for linebacker Patrick Queen. That was after the Ravens drafted Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round and gave a massive extension to Roquan Smith.

The No. 28 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, Patrick Queen hasn’t fully lived to expectations, but he’s coming off the best year of his career to date, racking up 117 total tackles with five sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble, while vastly improving his coverage skills.

Queen was highlighted as “a potential trade candidate” after the draft by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, who added that the Ravens offered “no resolution” on Queen’s status in their post-draft press conferences.

Patrick Queen should absolutely be towards the top of the list for the Commanders’ trade targets.

2. QB Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Washington will reportedly give Sam Howell the first crack at the starting job in 2023. Last year’s fifth-round pick connected on just 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception in his only game in a Week 18 win over Dallas.

Nevertheless, several teammates who practiced against Howell felt he fixed his fundamentals throughout his rookie campaign and thought he was ready to prove himself as the starter down the stretch.

The Commanders also handed a one-year, $8 million contract to Jacoby Brissett, who filled in admirably last season in Cleveland, throwing for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six picks.

But Sam Howell is still very much unproven. Moreover, teams should always be looking for upgrades, especially at the game’s most important position, where injuries can strike at a moment’s notice.

Multiple NFL teams reportedly have interest in Texans quarterback Davis Mills. Houston has rebuffed trade inquiries for the 2021 third-round pick so far, but that could change quickly. Mills, 24, comes cheap ($1.4 million base salary) in the third year on his rookie deal, and he’s shown flashes of real potential in his first two seasons, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 5,782 yards with 33 TDs and 25 INTs.

While he says he’s still competing for the starting job, Davis Mills’ days in Houston are clearly numbered after the Texans signed Case Keenum as a mentor before using the No. 2 overall pick on C.J. Stroud.

One of the leading contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud is a pro-ready prospect with the desired size, arm strength, pocket movement, and pinpoint ball placement to be a true franchise quarterback. Stroud also has a real shot to deliver on some of the Texans’ intriguing season specials.

A change of scenery might benefit Mills as he enters his third season with a chip on his shoulder. Despite his tendencies to rush throws in the face of phantom pressure, he’s capable of making all of the throws and is certainly more proven than Howell at this point. An intriguing Commanders’ trade target, Davis Mills could push Sam Howell for the starting job. Washington could also take a flier on second-year quarterback Malik Willis for very minimal draft capital.

1. TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Washington was already thin at tight end before Armani Rogers tore his Achilles at OTAs on Tuesday. Logan Thomas sits atop the Commanders’ depth chart at tight end, followed by John Bates and Cole Turner.

Thomas, who turns 32 in July, was an afterthought in Washington’s offense last season, hauling in just 39 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown after returning from ACL surgery the previous year. Thomas was highlighted as a potential cap casualty after his wife voiced her frustration with how Thomas was utilized this past season.

The Commanders also have 2021 fourth-round pick John Bates and 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner, but neither developmental tight end has presented much upside or production behind Thomas.

Enter Noah Fant, who is set to earn $6.85 million on the fifth-year option. He was picked up in the Russell Wilson trade package after being frustrated with how he was utilized in Denver’s offense. Despite Seattle’s stunning success last year, we can’t imagine Fant was very pleased with how the Seahawks used him last season, either.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll set some big expectations this time last year when he brought up Noah Fant’s spectacular showing in camp, but he ended up being under-utilized in a committee with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. All three of them graded out as top 30 tight ends last season, per PFF.

With the recent success of Dissly and Parkinson, and the expected increase of 11 personnel with the arrival of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has a strong chance to be the rookie receiving yards leader, Seattle should feel comfortable parting ways with Fant. The Seahawks should be able to get decent compensation for Fant, who would be a key addition to the Commanders’ roster.

Still only 25, Fant finished with 50 catches for 486 yards and four scores last year. The former 2019 first round pick has caught 220 passes for 2,391 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons.

With new OC Eric Bieniemy calling the plays, Noah Fant would be a very intriguing fit and he should be the Commanders’ top trade target.