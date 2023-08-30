The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

25 players on offense and 25 on defense made the initial roster, according to a Tuesday release from Commanders Senior Writer Zach Selby. Defensive linemen Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young made up the starting options for Washington on the defensive line on the team's depth chart. Defensive backs Kendall Fuller, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Darrick Forrest and Kamren Curl make up just a few of the team's options in the secondary during the 2023 season.

The Commanders released quarterback Jake Fromm and put running back Jonathan Williams on injured reserve on Tuesday. Quarterbacks Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett made up the two signal callers on Washington's initial roster. Running backs Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. were all listed in Tuesday's release.

Who is one sneaky roster cut survivor who could impact the Commanders in 2023?

Mitchell Tinsley

Mitchell Tinsley signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in April. He spent two years with Western Kentucky before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He ended the 2022 season with 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. The 6-foot-1 receiver was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team in 2021.

Mitchell Tinsley earned a total of 129 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during the 2023 NFL preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He recorded 89 yards and three receptions during a 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. He corralled a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who finished the game with 96 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera had high praise for Tinsley in a Tuesday article from SB Nation Writer David Harrison.

“I think the biggest thing with Mitchell is it was from Day 1 you just saw it,” Rivera said, via Harrison. “Whether it was when we started back in OTAs…and then we saw it from the beginning of training camp and he just progressed and progressed…he was a young man that we really felt pretty confident about his growth and development.”

Receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson took the starting receiver spots for the Commanders on the team's depth chart. Tinsley, Byron Pringle, Dax Milne and Dyami Brown took the places behind them. Dotson, a former first-round selection out of Penn State, played in 12 games and started in 10 for the Commanders in 2022.

McLaurin exited a preseason matchup with the Ravens earlier this month. An August MRI revealed no major damage to his right big toe, according to ESPN Staff Writer John Keim. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter gave an update on McLaurin earlier this week.

“While Washington has expressed optimism about the status of Terry McLaurin, who suffered a turf toe injury on Monday night, the Commanders’ wide receiver is uncertain for the regular-season opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals, per sources,” Schefter wrote in an August tweet. “McLaurin will work to be ready for the start of the season, but it’s too early to say whether he will be. His injury typically is a multiple-week injury.”

Mitchell Tinsley must separate himself from the rest of Washington's receiving options and carry over his preseason success. If he can, he will have the opportunity to boost a Commanders offense that took 22nd place in the league with 3,783 receiving yards in 2022, according to NFL.com.