Second year Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson could easily be the surprise player who makes or breaks the Commanders season in 2023. The obvious choice for which player will most likely make or break the Commanders upcoming season may simply be quarterback Sam Howell, who is currently competing with Jacoby Brissett for the starting quarterback role. The Commanders have lacked a surefire quarterback for several years now, so if Howell becomes that guy, that would easily reverse Washington's fortune for the better.

However, Dotson may be the underrated weapon the Commanders need to change their fate. The Commanders do have star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but it's easy for defenses to shut down one offensive weapon in McLaurin, leaving Washington's offense one dimensional. If Dotson can emerge as that stud second receiver behind “Scary Terry,” it could provide the firepower Washington has long needed to scare other defenses.

The Commanders were the lone NFC East team to not make the playoffs in 2022, after all three of their divisional rivals made the tournament and advanced to at least the divisional round. Not only are they currently fourth in their division, but they face some of the top defenses just in their own division. The Philadelphia Eagles in particular ranked second in total defense and first in pass defense. Having another dynamic weapon in Dotson emerge will only continue to give the Commanders an offensive advantage, especially when their quarterback and running game currently have the most questions surrounding their potential in the NFC East.

Jahan Dotson is not just a good surprise pick because he is young and has yet to break out, but because he has legit high end receiver talent. Though he missed five games during the 2022 season, he put up a solid 31 receptions for 523 yards, an impressive 16.8 yards per reception. Even more impressive, almost a quarter of his receptions went for touchdowns as he put up seven touchdowns on his shortened season, proving himself as a legitimate red zone threat. He also made quite a few highlight level plays and catches during his rookie year. He has shown great ability as a route runner and also at making contested catches, like the phenomenal game-winning touchdown catch toward the back of the end zone in the week 1 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. This phenomenal debut earned him Pepsi Rookie of the Week.

While Dotson primarily showed off his ability to make contested catches and jump balls in tight windows, he also showed some ankle-breaking capability on a 28-yard catch and run touchdown versus the New York Giants. This combination of skills as a receiver will not just boost the offense, but give his new quarterback a second trusted option to count on and target.

TOUCHDOWN JAHAN DOTSON HIT THE 'X' BUTTON AND SPUN AWAY FROM THREE DEFENDERS. You see that, @EAMaddenNFL? #HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/WWKcxJiO5i — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Finally, Dotson also is a great candidate to make or break the Commanders season as he teams up with new Washington offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who has served as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for their past three Super Bowl runs. Bienemy, along with coach Andy Reid, was part of coaching an offense that regularly created unique and versatile ways to use their offensive weapons including shovel passes to Travis Kelce, run plays with receiver Mecole Hardman, and delivering the deep ball to Tyreek Hill. His creativity and experience with one of the league's best offenses has the potential to bring a whole new dynamic to Dotson's game.

Overall, if Jahan Dotson becomes a game changer on the field and the Commanders new quarterback is at least competent, expect Washington to be right in the thick of the NFC playoff race this season.