Mexico and Costa Rica lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Mexico-Costa Rica prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Mexico enters this game as the group-toppers for Group B, overcoming Honduras, Haiti, and Qatar in the point standings. The Mexicans are hoping to hoist this trophy after finishing third in the CONCACAF Nations League.

After some struggles in the World Cup, Nations League, and international friendlies, Costa Rica is hyped to make a deep run in this tourney. Costa Rica finished second to Panama in Group C, placing ahead of Martinique and El Salvador.

Here are the Mexico-Costa Rica soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Mexico-Costa Rica Odds

Mexico: -360

Costa Rica: +400

Draw: +850

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

TV: ViX, Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Concacaf Official App, Bet365, YouTube, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why Mexico Can Beat Costa Rica

Mexico will aim to secure a spot in the final four for the ninth consecutive time as they face Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday.

El Tri finished first in Group B, winning two out of three matches. Their defeat against Qatar halted a three-match winning streak. Before the tournament, Mexico finished third in the Nations League, and they will use that experience as motivation in their pursuit of success here. They have an impressive record against Costa Rica, being unbeaten in ten matches, with five victories. Mexico has not lost a Gold Cup quarterfinal since 2005 and has reached the final in all but two editions since then.

Having already secured the top spot in their group with two victories, Mexico's loss against Qatar in the final round of the group stage, where they fielded a mixed team, wasn't as surprising given the circumstances. Nonetheless, Mexico has shown excellent form in the tournament thus far, making them clear favorites to advance to the semifinals against a strong Costa Rican team.

As the record-holders with eight Gold Cup titles, Mexico has consistently made it to the semifinals of the competition since 2005. They have secured four championships and finished as runners-up twice during that period, with their most recent defeat coming against the United States in the 2021 final, where they lost 1-0 in extra time.

While Costa Rica showcased an offensive explosion with six goals against Martinique in their final group-stage match after struggling to score in their first two games, they now face one of the tournament's top defensive units. Only Team USA has conceded fewer goals (one) than Mexico, who started the competition with a clean sheet against Honduras and only conceded once against both Haiti and Qatar. Mexico, on the other hand, scored seven goals during the group stage, giving them the third-best goal differential in the 16-team event.

Among the players in both squads, Luis Romo stands out as the only one with more than one goal in the competition. The 28-year-old midfielder scored both of his goals in Mexico's 4-0 victory over Honduras, netting a brace in the first half of the match. Henry Martin has contributed with a goal and an assist, while fellow forward Santiago Gimenez and midfielders Luis Chavez and Orbelin Pineda have each found the back of the net once.

Why Costa Rica Can Beat Mexico

Despite entering the final round of the group stage with only one point, Costa Rica was fortunate enough to secure a second-place finish in their group by defeating Martinique. Although their performance in the tournament hadn't been impressive so far, they found themselves in the quarter-finals with an opportunity to progress further if they could surprise Mexico.

Costa Rica struggled to find their offensive rhythm early in the competition, suffering a narrow 2-1 loss to Panama and playing a goalless draw against El Salvador. However, they came alive when it mattered most, delivering a remarkable 6-4 triumph over Martinique to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Six different players found the net in that game, equaling Costa Rica's total goals from their previous seven matches in various competitions.

This marks Costa Rica's eighth consecutive entry into the knockout rounds of the Gold Cup. As three-time CONCACAF champions, they have reached the final only once during this period. In 2017, Costa Rica's journey to the semifinals came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against Team USA. To achieve the same feat this year, they will need a better performance from Luis Guzman's team than what they displayed in the group stages. In their third match, Costa Rica won a thrilling game against Martinique, scoring a total of 10 goals and securing their qualification from Group C. This victory ended their five-match winless streak but also revealed some weaknesses in their play.

Joel Campbell played a significant role in Tuesday's victory, scoring one goal and assisting in two others. The 31-year-old forward had also provided an assist in the loss against Panama, contributing to midfielder Aaron Suarez's goal. With 20 goals and as many assists in 102 appearances for the national team, Campbell entered the Gold Cup after scoring 12 goals in his last 12 matches across all competitions.

Final Mexico-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick

Mexico will take advantage of their momentum and punish the Costa Ricans in a high-scoring battle.

Final Mexico-Costa Rica Prediction & Pick: Mexico (-360), Over 2.5 goals (-122)