Costa Rica and Martinique lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Costa Rica-Martinique prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The World Cup participants are finding some struggles in the local CONCACAF region. With a second-place finish in League A Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League, Costa Rica cannot afford to get either third- or fourth place in Group C of the Gold Cup.

The French overseas territory has made a successful run in this Gold Cup tournament. Despite finishing third in the Nations League alongside Panama and Costa Rica, Martinique has notched three wins in the tournament and may punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Here are the Costa Rica-Martinique soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Costa Rica-Martinique Odds

Costa Rica: -180

Martinique: +470

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: -116

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Martinique

TV: Fox Sports 1, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX, Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Bet365, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Costa Rica Can Beat Martinique

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Costa Rica has had a disappointing start in the competition, failing to secure a victory in their first two games and currently finding themselves at the bottom of Group C. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Panama in their opening match.

La Tricolor was held to a goalless draw by El Salvador on Friday. In the match against La Selecta, Los Ticos cannot find a goal out of its 52% ball possession, 12 total shots, and three corner kicks.

The situation is dire for Costa Rica as they face the possibility of early elimination from the Gold Cup during the Group Stages. It is crucial for them to avoid this outcome at all costs. Currently sitting in third place in the group, they have yet to claim a win in the tournament and have scored the fewest number of goals among all the teams. Costa Rica needs a victory in order to secure their place in the next round.

In previous encounters between the two teams, they have faced each other four times across various competitions, including two meetings in the Gold Cup. Costa Rica emerged victorious in both of these matches, outscoring their Caribbean rivals by a significant margin of 9-2. Furthermore, Costa Rica has managed to keep clean sheets in two of their last three meetings against them.

Unfortunately, Costa Rica has been struggling lately, going winless in their last five games and scoring a mere two goals in the process. It is worth noting that their most recent victory came against Martinique in the CONCACAF Nations League back in March. However, Costa Rica has a strong track record in the Gold Cup, having reached the knockout stages in every edition since 1998.

Under the guidance of coach Luis Fernando Suárez, the Costa Rican team will be striving for optimal results in the upcoming match. The forwards, including Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, and Diego Campos, need to step up and find their scoring form. Additionally, midfielders and defenders such as Celso Borges, Aarón Suárez, Kendall Waston, and Francisco Calvo play crucial roles and must be at their best. Roan Wilson, Wilmer Azofeifa, and Carlos Mora will also be eager to contribute their first goals for the team.

Why Martinique Can Beat Costa Rica

In contrast, Martinique started their campaign with a 2-1 victory over El Salvador but suffered a 2-1 defeat against Panama on Friday. With Panama securing their spot in the knockout stage, only one spot remains available.

Martinique capitalized on their opportunity in the opening match by defeating the weakest team in the group, earning three valuable points. Even if they manage a draw, Martinique will secure the second spot in Group C. With only one point needed to secure their place in the next round, it is expected that Martinique will aim to play for a draw.

It's worth noting that Martinique has not drawn a game in the Gold Cup since 2002. Out of their last 16 games across various competitions, Martinique has recorded three wins, all of which came last month. In the two encounters against Costa Rica in the competition, Martinique has outscored them 3-1, although they have a poorer defensive record, having conceded three goals.

Although Martinique has not qualified for the knockout stage in their last five appearances, they enter this game in better form compared to Costa Rica, having won three of their last four matches. However, they have suffered defeats in all four previous meetings against Costa Rica.

A key contributor to Martinique's success in the final tournament of the 2023 Gold Cup is Brighton Labeau, the center-forward from Lausanne, who scored a goal in each of the qualifying matches. He will undoubtedly lead the attacking line in the upcoming game. Daniel Herelle, an experienced midfielder with the most appearances for the national team (87), will also play a starring role for Martinique. Other players such as Kévin Fortuné, Karl Fabien, Enrick Reuperné, and Stévyne Baker will also be instrumental in finding the back of the net for the Matininos.

Final Costa Rica-Martinique Prediction & Pick

Costa Rica will be eager to put a stop to their struggles, but Martinique has been able to endure the tough challenges of their CONCACAF rivals. A draw is expected in the match, which will be disappointing to Costa Rica.

Final Costa Rica-Martinique Prediction & Pick: Draw (+270), Under 2.5 goals (-116)