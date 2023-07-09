USA and Canada lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our USA-Canada prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

USA wishes to continue its incredible run this year, where they only had a single loss to Serbia in a friendly. The Stars and Stripes are seeking the 10th-straight unbeaten game and third-straight win.

Canada was second to the USA in the recent CONCACAF Nations League finals. The Canucks were also placed second in a chaotic Group D where Guatemala finished ahead of Guadeloupe and Cuba.

Here are the USA-Canada soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: USA-Canada Odds

USA: -170

Canada: +420

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -116

Under 2.5 Goals: -120

How to Watch USA vs. Canada

TV: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, TUDN Radio, Univision, Univision NOW, ViX

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Bet365, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Canada

The USMNT claimed victory in the Nations League final, defeating Canada 2-0 on June 18. They had more shots and shots on goal than Canada, despite only possessing the ball for 36% of the match.

Since its opening draw with Jamaica, the USMNT has demonstrated growing strength. The USMNT proceeded to secure comfortable wins of 6-0 against both Trinidad & Tobago and Saint Kitts & Nevis. They dominated Group A, scoring a combined total of 13 goals while only conceding 1, finishing at the top of their group.

The Americans previously defeated Canada 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League final last month. Now, the USMNT aims to win their eighth Gold Cup title, which would equal Mexico's record.

The USMNT lacks many key attackers from the World Cup, but they only conceded one goal in the group stage, highlighting their competent defense. Although the USMNT squad is depleted, the team possesses a deeper squad beyond their top-tier players. Jesus Ferreira scored hat tricks in both matches against T&T and SK&N. He has played a crucial role in the attack while notable players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Giovanni Reyna are absent. Djordje Mihailovic and Brandon Vazquez have also scored two goals each in the tournament, contributing to the USMNT's impressive 13-1 goal advantage.

The likes of Jackson Yueill, Julian Gressel, James Sands, Cristian Roldan, and Aidan Morris will be seeking for their first national goal. However, this will still come a long way as the likes of Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, and Brandon Vázquez will continue leading the line.

Why Canada Can Beat USA

Canada has won the Gold Cup twice (in 1985 and 2000) and they will be adamant in getting the trophy this season. They will have a tough battle as the USMNT are the reigning champions and have won six titles since 2002.

The Canucks almost blew their chance of going to the knockout rounds. Canada has not shown the same level of dominance against lower-ranked opponents. It drew 2-2 with Guadeloupe on June 27 and had a goalless draw against Guatemala on July 1 before defeating Cuba 4-2. With six goals scored and four allowed, Canada finished second in Group D behind Guatemala, who amassed seven points.

However, Canada will be missing several key players in this upcoming match. Most of Canada's top players, including Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Cyle Larin, are not part of the Gold Cup roster.

While Canada will be missing key forwards, they still have players like goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, defender Kamal Miller, and defender Richie Laryea, who were part of the World Cup and are included in the roster. Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio were among the scorers against Cuba. They placed nine of their 14 shots on target, and the only goals conceded came from penalty kicks. Lucas Cavallini, with 19 goals in just 39 international matches, scored against Guadeloupe, making him the leading goal scorer in the team. Osorio holds the record for the most appearances with 67, and Hoilett has scored 15 goals in 58 matches. Both Hoilett and Cavallini have scored six goals each in the Gold Cup.

Osorio, who has played 11 seasons in MLS with Toronto FC, has contributed 30 goals and 20 assists in the past six years. He plays a crucial role in the attack, while young talents like Liam Millar (playing for FC Basel) and Jayden Nelson (with Rosenborg in the Norwegian pro league) are emerging threats. Millar scored his first goal for Canada, sealing the victory against Cuba, while Nelson scored his second goal in just five international matches, clinching the group-stage finale.

Canada's defense should be reliable, with both of Cuba's goals coming from penalties and Guadeloupe scoring two goals out of four shots on target. If Canada pushes itself to the limit and make the best in defense, it can win the match. This is achievable as long as they register marks near or greater than 16.7 tackles, 8.3 interceptions, 10.7 clearances, and 1.7 saves.

Final USA-Canada Prediction & Pick

The squads from both nations are nowhere near the caliber of players they have for the World Cup. However, the USA edges out Canada on both offense and defense. The Yanks should get the win over the Maple Leafs.

Final USA-Canada Prediction & Pick: USA (-170), Over 2.5 goals (-116)