Conor McGregor isn’t one to just let things slide which is certainly what he didn’t do when he heard the remarks from UFC welterweight Matt Brown on the ‘Believe You Me Podcast’.

Matt Brown has harsh words for "bum" Conor McGregor. 😳 Full story: https://t.co/FMZFEjAH5M pic.twitter.com/ysePUFujP5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 30, 2023

McGregor didn’t take too kindly to being called a ‘bum’ by the longtime UFC veteran. In Conor McGregor fashion he took to his Twitter to take a jab right back at Matt Brown for his remarks.

Ya’ll wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/oATwW3zxuZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 30, 2023

This guy woke up, did a bump, and started tweeting. I love it. I don’t know how to post gifs and shit wouldn’t be hard to find one of him getting his face smashed lol https://t.co/Xs7OgmJKMu — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor isn’t one to let you have the last laugh so he will ensure he’s the last one that is taking shots. Prior to all this talk, Matt Brown actually called out Conor McGregor to fight after his last win against Court McGee.

Matt Brown tied Derrick Lewis’ knockout record and Conor McGregor responded that he will eclipse that record to become the all-time knockout leader in the UFC.

Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age.

I’m getting this record. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2023

Matt Brown took that as a chance to call out McGregor and get the money shot he believes he deserves after fighting in the UFC for 15 years (30 fights).

I’ll fight you for it 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/gA81Pxckoh — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) May 14, 2023

Conor McGregor is set to face off against Michael Chandler at a later date this year after the two were coaches on the newest season of The Ultimate Fighter which airs tonight at 10 P.M. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. It is not certain when McGregor and Chandler will be throwing down, but McGregor just entered the USADA pool so a fight announcement should be imminent at this point.

A potential fight between Conor McGregor and Matt Brown could happen sometime in the future but for right now McGregor has his eyes set on his fight with Chandler and regaining gold around his waist.