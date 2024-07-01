The only real reason to watch this game will be if you are a citizen of the country or if you have a bet. Costa Rica and Paraguay are both out of the tournament, as Costa Rica has a minuscule chance, but it’s so unlikely that it’s barely worth talking about. Costa Rica needs a win and a Brazil loss to tie them in points, but the goal differential is where it goes south. Brazil and Costa Rica have a six-goal spread between them, meaning Brazil would have to lose by three, and Costa Rica would have to win by four to advance. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with a Costa Rica-Paraguay prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Costa Rica hoped to build on the success of their 0-0 draw with Brazil, but Colombia jumped on them early and often to win 3-0. Costa Rica could have put themselves in a favorable position to advance to the group stage if they at least kept the Colombia game close. However, it looks like the Brazil and Colombia group is a mountain too steep to climb for the Costa Ricans.

Paraguay’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in the opening game put them in an unfavorable position. They would have had to upset Brazil and beat Costa Rica to advance to the knockout stage. According to these odds, Paraguay had a good chance of completing the second part but beating Brazil after their draw with Costa Rica proved difficult.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: Costa Rica-Paraguay Odds

Costa Rica: +270

Paraguay: +105

Draw: +225

Over 2.5 goals: +135

Under 2.5 goals: -180

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: FS2, TSN

Why Costa Rica Will Win

Costa Rica had a tough draw in this tournament. They faced two of the world’s best teams to begin, where they somehow secured a point in a 0-0 draw with Brazil. The problem for Costa Rica is they don’t have many goal-scoring threats, which will hurt them against a stingy defense in Paraguay.

Why Paraguay Will Win

It may sound strange, as both these teams are seemingly out of the tournament, but Paraguay’s defense may be the one unit that can compare to Costa Rica’s backend.

The Brazil and Colombia defense allowed Paraguay to score some goals against them, and they should be able to get to Costa Rica. Costa Rica hasn’t scored yet in this tournament, and there’s a good chance they will finish with zero goals in the Copa America.

Final Costa Rica-Paraguay Prediction & Pick

It’s hard to base this bet on recent matchups, as the teams have played five games since 2003. In the three games since 2010, the teams have a win each and one draw. The draw came in the 2016 Copa America, which wouldn’t be surprising if it happened again here. Neither team will have much to play for, and if Costa Rica doesn’t get out to an early lead, they’ll know the chances of them passing Brazil are slim.

It has to be a gut punch for Costa Rica to draw Brazil in the opening game for one of their best results in years, then get dominated by Colombia in the following game. Let’s look at Paraguay to bear down and secure their first tournament points.

Final Costa Rica-Paraguay Prediction & Pick: Paraguay ML (+105)