Not many people other than Cowboys fans mention Dak Prescott in the same breath as Patrick Mahomes. However, three-time Pro Bowler Cam Newton isn't most people.

Newton couldn't believe that Prescott is outside of the NFL's top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks list, via the 4th and 1 Show.

“If you’ve got the same stat line as Patrick Mahomes, something is clicking in big games,” Newton said.

Newton was referencing how Prescott's numbers in his last 50 starts are nearly identical to Mahomes'. Prescott is 33-17 with 1-5 touchdowns and 38 interceptions, while Mahomes is 36-14 with 105 scores and 39 picks.

Newton and co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins were unimpressed by the names on the list.

“I’m looking at this list too, the Top 10 goes as follows…” Newton continued.

The list showed Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence tied at the top, followed by Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson, with Mahomes and Kirk Cousins tied for the last spot.

“There’s only one of them that has a Super Bowl,” Peggy said in disbelief.

That signal-caller, of course, is the three-time champion Mahomes.

“There’s only one guy that has a Super Bowl, and there's a lot of guys on here that doesn’t have a lot of playoff success,” Newton explained. “So if you’re going to sit here and judge Dak Prescott on playoff success, and I’m looking at a list of guys that don’t even have no playoff experience, or not even a playoff win, come on.”

Is Newton right, or was it blasphemous to compare Prescott to Mahomes?

Prescott puts up solid numbers for the Cowboys, but the playoffs reign supreme

Newton then rattled off most of the names on the list, saying who Prescott was better than.

“I would prefer Dak Prescott over Kirk Cousins, I’d prefer Dak over Kyler Murray, I’d prefer Dak over Jalen Hurts. Justin Herbert (I’ll take) Dak. Trevor Lawrence, I’m taking Dak. So it ain’t what I think Dak to be, it’s what the market dictates Dak to be, and Dak is better than half the guys on this list.”

Taking Prescott over Hurts is debatable, as the Eagles signal-caller was just a few plays away from besting Mahomes in Super Bowl LVIII. However, taking the Cowboys veteran over the other names Newton mentioned is understandable, as none of them have a better track record.

There's no doubt that NFL teams are desperate for half-decent quarterbacks, which is why some unexciting options get massive contracts. However, comparing Prescott's regular-season stats to Mahomes' is a completely different conversation, as the latter player has already established himself as an all-time great.

As unfair as it may be based on the current landscape, Dallas will only extend Prescott if he gets them to the promised land this season, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

“If Prescott gets the Cowboys to a Super Bowl, then the Joneses will gladly pay him whatever he wants,” Archer said. “It's a game of risk. And for the next 11 months we get to see it all play out.”