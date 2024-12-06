It's been an extremely rough season for the Dallas Cowboys, who are all but assured of missing the postseason barring a late-season miracle, and who have already lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the year with a devastating hamstring injury.

And just as concerning is the play of CeeDee Lamb, who has nine dropped passes – the most of his career aside from his first campaign. Admittedly, it's not a good feeling to have as he explained.

“It’s not a pleasant feeling,” Lamb said via Josh Tolentino of LoneStarLive. “Everyone who has experienced an AC sprain, they understand what I’m going through. With that, it’s finite. It’s day to day. You have to stay on it, keep recovering. Even when it starts feeling good, you’ve got to keep recovering. With that, it’s tricky. But it ain’t nothing I haven’t dealt with before.”

Lamb and the Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be ready to go on Monday.

Despite missing practice on Thursday, Lamb said that he'll be ready to play on Monday when the Bengals come to AT&T Stadium.

“As far as Monday goes, I’ll be fine,” Lamb said. “I still have the shoulder injury…it’s complicated right now. But it’s about being a baller and going out there and sacrificing yourself, putting yourself out there for your guys. That’s what I’m doing.”

Despite his struggles, Lamb knows that he simply has to push through them.

“I’ve got to go out there and play my game regardless,” he said. “That’s what makes the game as exciting as it is. You’ve got two great players on the offensive side of the ball looking to make plays at any point and go score touchdowns.”

Kickoff on Monday night between the Bengals and Cowboys is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.