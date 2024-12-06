The Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the New York Giants 27-20 on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-7 on the season. The Cowboys got their first home win of the season last Thursday – it was the team’s first victory in Dallas since Week 17 of 2023. Unfortunately, shortly after the game, it was announced that the Cowboys lost Zack Martin to a season-ending ankle injury.

The 11th-year veteran will undergo surgery on his right ankle and miss the remainder of the season. With Martin set to hit free agency in 2025, his legendary Cowboys career could be over. The gravity of the situation was not lost on teammate CeeDee Lamb, who expressed his love for Martin.

“As far as leading and teaching me how to lead and [teaching] me how to be a pro, I appreciate him for that. Just being a brother for me. That’s my guy,” Lamb said per Jonah Javad on X. “If it’s the end, I appreciate it. If not, I love it,” he added.

The Cowboys selected Martin with the 16th overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame. He became the team’s starting right guard in his first season, making the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro as a rookie.

CeeDee Lamb shows appreciation for Cowboys’ legend Zack Martin

Martin reached the Pro Bowl nine times in his career and has been a first-team All-Pro seven times in 11 seasons. He injured his ankle against the Houston Texans in Week 11 and has been sidelined by the ailment since. On Thursday, Martin decided to undergo surgery to repair his damaged ankle.

The 34-year-old lineman entered the 2024 campaign with retirement on his mind. Now, with his season cut short by injury, there’s a very real chance that Cowboys fans have seen the last of Martin. Even Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that Martin’s career could be over.

If he does retire, Martin will go down as one of the most decorated Cowboys players in franchise history. And, clearly, he’s had a meaningful impact on his teammates as evidenced by Lamb’s testimonial.

Despite playing in all 12 games this season, it’s been a grueling year for Lamb. The wideout dropped multiple passes before injuring his shoulder in Week 13’s win over the Giants. Still, the fifth-year pro has 79 receptions for 880 yards and four touchdowns on the year, putting him on pace for a fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

The Cowboys take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Dallas looks to win its second home game and improve to 6-7.