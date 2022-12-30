By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have an interception problem. It once again reared its ugly head in their Week 17 contest against the Tennessee Titans, but wasn’t enough for them to fumble the 27-13 win against the struggling AFC side.

With the Cowboys up 10-0 and a chance to pull away to end the first half, Prescott threw back-to-back interceptions that instead allowed the Titans to stay in the game at halftime, 10-6.

It can’t all be pinned on the QB when one of the interceptions was an unfortunate bobble that somehow fell into the defender’s hands. But all picks count the same on the box score and on the field.

This goes into the box score as a Dak Prescott interception pic.twitter.com/AcOgFPqPYK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2022

“Whether it’s off your guy’s hands or whether I throw it behind the receiver and the cornerback makes the play, they’re all frustrating and somehow or another they’ve got to stop,” Dak Prescott said of his interceptions after the Cowboys win.

Prescott has thrown an interception in six consecutive games and in all but two of his 11 games played this season. His pick total of 14 is tied for the NFL lead despite the fact he’s missed five games this season.

Worst Intereception/Attempt rate since Week 8 Dak Prescott 4.3%

Davis Mills 4.1%*

Zach Wilson 3.5%*

Derek Carr 3.4%*

Marcus Mariota 3.3%* *benched at least once over this timeframe pic.twitter.com/sS7qAA7sDB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 30, 2022

A high interception rate isn’t the worst thing in the world when you couple that with a high touchdown pass percentage, a stat where Dak Prescott ranks in the top three and is just decimals behind MVP shoo-in Patrick Mahomes.

Cowboys fans can certainly take a step back and appreciate the frustration after what ended up being a 14-point win. If Prescott can manage a cleaner game once the postseason rolls around, or at least balances it out enough to win games, Dallas becomes a much more serious threat.

“A road win, short week, you gotta take them all,” said Prescott. “Style points and all that, that’s for y’all who think games are won on paper.”