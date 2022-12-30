By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Dak Prescott still couldn’t shake off his ball security issues. Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they were still able to get a 27-13 road win and avoid an upset against the Tennessee Titans on the road Thursday night despite Prescott recording two interceptions which he both threw in the first half.

Twitter was not too forgiving of Prescott after his turnover-filled performance in the first half of the game.

Dak Prescott managers right now: pic.twitter.com/5SyPFgeaxH — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) December 30, 2022

7 are his fault and 7 are on non turnover worthy plays. 2nd one tonight definitely deserves criticism though — Dallas vs Everybody (11-4) (@The_BGG_) December 30, 2022

Dak Prescott just couldn’t seem to solve his issues with turnovers, as he has now thrown at least one pick in each of his last six games — in four of which he had thrown two interceptions. It’s possible that the hand injury he suffered way back in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still affecting his play, but in any case, he will have to clean up his errors if the Cowboys are to go deep in the NFL playoffs.

Dak Prescott gonna lose me my fantasy championship pic.twitter.com/dGEU4Fy73c — Victor 🎣 (@VJMendozaJr) December 30, 2022

Dak Prescott is now tied for the league lead in interceptions (14) despite missing 5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/vmitLeAUKH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 30, 2022

Prescott would be much steadier in the pocket in the second half of the Titans game, finishing with 282 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 29 of 41 completions. After getting sacked six times by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, he was only taken down once against the Titans.

As long as he’s healthy, Prescott will continue to be starting for the Cowboys, who improved to 12-4 after beating Tennessee. Dallas is also still in contention for the NFC East division title.

The Cowboys will close the curtain on their 2022 NFL regular season with a road game in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders.