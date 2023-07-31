It didn't take long for the training camp injury bug to bite the Dallas Cowboys this summer. Not long after a strained calf sidelined safety Donovan Wilson, defensive end Sam Williams has been diagnosed with a shoulder strain.

The second-year player was seen talking to training staff in Oxnard briefly before heading inside in the middle of Monday's practice. Not long after Williams' departure, reports began surfacing that he had suffered an injury to his shoulder.

“Cowboys DE Sam Williams suffered a shoulder injury early in today’s padded practice…” Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News said of Williams' shoulder injury. “Some initial optimism on severity, but he will continue to be evaluated.”

Later on the day, Williams' injury has been revealed to be a shoulder strain. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it's still unclear how much time will the defensive end need to recover, per David Moore of Dallas Morning News.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s a shoulder strain for Sam Williams,” Moore wrote. “Too early to say how long he’ll be out.”

Sam Williams joins Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu and Luke Schoonmaker on the sidelines for the time being as a rash of injuries continues to make its way through the early stages of the Cowboys' training camp.

Without knowing the severity of Williams' injury, it's hard to know when exactly the Cowboys could expect their promising young pass rusher back on the field. One certainty is that the defense could use him sooner rather than later. Williams projects to play a featured role in this year's pass-rushing rotation after showing signs of high productivity a season ago.