This certainly not the way the Dallas Cowboys wanted to start off training camp. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson was carted off the field with an injury on Wednesday. Donovan Wilson was diagnosed with a calf strain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

There is some positive news for the Cowboys, considering a source told Rapoport that Wilson's injury isn't serious. Wilson underwent X-rays on his right calf after being checked in the medical tent at training camp. The Cowboys are expected to be cautious with the safety.

The Cowboys signed Wilson to a three-year, $21 million contract early during 2023 NFL free agency. Dallas gave Wilson the new deal after he led the team with 101 tackles for the 2022 season. Wilson also added five sacks and two forced fumbles. It marked the first time that Wilson started in every game during a season.

Wilson was part of a unit that ranked fifth in scoring defense last season. He had 12 tackles and two passes defensed in the Cowboys' two playoff games.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Wilson only has a grade 1 calf strain, he shouldn't be in danger of missing any meaningful games. A grade 2 strain could put him in question to return for the regular-season opener.

The Cowboys are scheduled to start the preseason on Aug. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dallas will visit the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football to kick off Week 1.

Dallas has Super Bowl aspirations this year. The Cowboys has won at least 12 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995. Dallas won its third Super Bowl in four years to conclude the 1995 campaign.