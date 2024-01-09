Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is getting interest from three NFL teams all looking for a head coach.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is a name getting a lot of attention in the NFL coaching world. Three NFL teams have reached out to Quinn about their coaching searches, per NFL Network.

The Washington Commanders, L.A. Chargers and Carolina Panthers want to talk to Quinn about their head coaching vacancies. It's understandable to see why so many teams are interested, as Quinn has helped guide the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and a trip to the NFC Playoffs. Quinn was also the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021.

Quinn has experience as an NFL head coach. He led the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020, but got fired after starting the 2020 season 0-5 in Atlanta. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season, when the team famously gave up a big lead in the title game and lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Quinn is 43-42 all-time as an NFL head coach.

While Quinn did have some success in Atlanta, he struggled near the end of his tenure. He had back-to-back losing seasons in 2018 and 2019, before the disastrous start in 2020. He's been the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys ever since. Quinn was also defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, helping the team win a Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

Quinn has spent time as an assistant coach with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins as a defensive line coach. He also coached as an assistant at the college level.

Before he looks to the future, Quinn still has a chance to win another Super Bowl. The Cowboys next play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on Jan. 14. The game kicks off at 4:30 Eastern.