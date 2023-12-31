Jimmy Johnson is going into the Dallas Cowboys ring of honor tonight, and he spoke about what that means to him.

Jimmy Johnson is heading into the Dallas Cowboys ring of honor during Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions after a long wait, and mending his relationship with owner Jerry Jones. Jimmy Johnson spoke about how much it means to him. He went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020, and is now receiving another high honor.

“I don't think anybody can ever imagine what this means to me,” Johnson said, according to Charean Williams or Pro Football Talk. “This was a special time in my life. This was something that paid dividends for me for the rest of my life. It's something that I'm extremely proud of. We took over the worst football team in the NFL. The worst. Three straight losing season and a 3-13 record [in 1988]. Not only did we win Super Bowls, but we were able to put together the team of the '90s. So, obviously I'm very proud of it, and I'll be proud to have my name up in this stadium.”

Johnson was the head coach of the Cowboys during their dynasty years in the '90s, so it will be a memorable night for him, the fanbase and the organization.

The game against the Lions itself is big for the Cowboys as well, and it could play into playoff seeding this season. Dallas needs to win the last two games of the year, then hope the Philadelphia Eagles lose one of the next two games to win the NFC East. For now, Dallas will try to control what it can control and honor one of their legends.