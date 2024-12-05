Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is going to have season-ending ankle surgery, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Martin suffered the ankle injury during the Cowboys' Monday Night Football loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, and has not played since. Now, he will sit out for the rest of the 2024 season and potentially try to return in 2025, assuming he does not call it a career before his age-35 season.

The Cowboys have been decimated by injuries this season, and Martin's just adds to the lengthy list that is headlined by quarterback Dak Prescott. Martin, a future Hall of Famer, has been a valued member of the Cowboys since his rookie season in 2014.

More to come on this story.