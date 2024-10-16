The Dallas Cowboys are in a rough state during their bye week. Dallas suffered a devastating blowout loss against Detroit on Jerry Jones' birthday on Sunday. Now they are searching for answers with a 3-3 record on their bye week. One former NFL player used a recent trade as an example for critiquing Jerry Jones as a general manager.

Former NFL WR Andrew Hawkins used the Bills trading for Amari Cooper as an example of Jones' ineptitude on The Get Up.

“Amari Cooper just got traded to the Buffalo Bills. For what, a third-round pick. The Dallas Cowboys traded him away three years ago for a fifth-round pick after acquiring him for a first-round pick,” Hawkins said. “Think about that, he is three years older, he is on a team that’s not winning and they still got more compensation in the middle of a season than the Dallas Cowboys did three years ago when he was at his height in an off season where every receiver who got traded, they got first-round picks. That is bad general managing period.”

Hawkins does raise some excellent points with his critiques of Jerry Jones.

There are a few examples that highlight his point about other top wide receivers being traded for more than a fifth-round pick. AJ Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams (from Packers to Raiders) all come to mind as players traded for significant draft picks in return. All of these trades also featured a high cap hit or the understanding of a huge contract extension for the player following the trade.

Jones is notably the only owner in the NFL who is also the GM. Jones has done an okay job as general manager, but he is not on the same level as other talent evaluators around the league.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes on unhinged radio rant after blowout loss against Lions

Jerry Jones is still letting off steam after the Cowboys got thrashed by the Lions on his birthday.

Jones went on an unhinged rant during a radio interview on Tuesday, during which he called himself an ‘idiot' for buying the Cowboys.

“One of the stupidest things I've ever done, that anybody had ever analyzed was buy the Cowboys. It was an idiot that did that. So idiot things can turn into good decisions,” Jones said on the air. “Smart things can turn into bad decisions. The facts are when you make one, you don't really know if it's going to be good or not at the time. You want some conversation this morning, you're getting it.”

Jones also reacted harshly when asked why he didn't make more offseason moves to improve the roster.

“This is not your job. Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job,” Jones added. “I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.”

The entire Cowboys organization, Jerry Jones included, need to get their act together ASAP if they want to rescue the 2024 season.