The Dallas Cowboys have a fancy new weapon for Dak Prescott, and his name is Brandin Cooks. The former Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams WR was traded to Dallas early in the offseason. Cooks will join a WR room that already has underrated talents in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Ahead of his first season with the Cowboys, Cooks is looking to reach a feat he hasn't done in quite some time, per Kevin Patra.

“It's time to get back [to 1,000 yards],” (Cowboys WR) Cooks told NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew and Patrick Claybon Thursday on NFL Total Access. “A lot has to come with that. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, we've got some special guys throughout the offense, all the offensive weapons we have, I'm just going to do my best to the best of my ability, and when we look up at the end of the season, we'll see where we're at.”

Cooks had a down year for the Texans in 2022, partly due to injuries. The wide receiver only had 699 yards last season: respectable numbers, but certainly not up to par to Cooks' standards. He reached more than 1,000 yards in six of his nine seasons (including the previous two before 2022). The Cowboys are hoping that a much better situation (a better QB and more weapons to take pressure away) will help the WR reach the heights he reached before.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for team goals, Bradin Cooks' goal is obvious: he wants the Cowboys to win it all. After disappointing seasons in Houston, the wide receiver is excited to potentially rack up wins again and help mentor a new batch of weapons.

“I think just going into Year 10, being able to have special receivers around me like CeeDee (Lamb), MG (Michael Gallup) and JT (Jalen Tolbert), not only from a production role that I'm expecting but also from a role of being able to lead,” he said. “So I think that's what I'm looking to bring. So obviously, I want to get back to winning, and however that looks, I'm willing to do it.”