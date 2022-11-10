By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published 26 minutes ago



The Dallas Cowboys have emerged as one of the most likely destinations for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he’s able to return from offseason ACL surgery. Beckham Jr. has been linked with various contending teams as the potential crowning jewel of late-season additions, and now Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb opened up on his thoughts on adding the Pro Bowl wideout.

Via Clarence Hill Jr., Lamb said that he doesn’t consider the efforts to sign Beckham to be a slight to him. Asked about his status as the WR1 if OBJ were to join the Cowboys’ offense, Lamb gave an honest response.

“MG [Michael Gallup] is a No. 1 receiver also. We had three No. 1 receivers my rookie year. Why not get back to that?” said Lamb.

Of course, he was referencing the trio of Gallup, Amari Cooper and himself, which was intact up until the Cowboys offloaded Cooper to the Browns this offseason. The decision to move on from Cooper, only in exchange for a fifth-round pick, is certainly one that Cowboys fans aren’t looking back upon fondly.

The Cowboys’ links to Beckham Jr. make a ton of sense. The team is thin at wide receiver, especially behind Gallup and Lamb, so adding another playmaker to the mix could prove crucial now that Dak Prescott is back in the fold. It’s unclear precisely when OBJ will be ready to return from his ACL injury, but it seems Lamb and Co. are on board with the idea of bringing the star wideout to Dallas ahead of a potential Super Bowl run.