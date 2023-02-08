The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, they hired Brian Schottenheimer to fill the role and head coach Mike McCarthy will be calling plays, as he did for much of his time with the Green Bay Packers. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made his thoughts known regarding the move.

“Well, honestly, I don’t know what to expect, but I’m very excited,” CeeDee Lamb said to Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports at Radio Row. “You look at what he’s done. He was calling a couple plays out in Green Bay. So it’s nothing new to him. He’s been in this position, and he knows what he’s doing. And we trust every bit of it. And I can’t wait to see, next year.”

Kellen Moore quickly was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers to be their offensive coordinator.

Moore was the Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022. The Dallas offense ranked in the top 10 in yards per game in three out of his four seasons. The one season they ranked outside of the top 10 was in 2020, when quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in week five against the Giants.

Despite the hiring of former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, Mike McCarthy will still be calling plays. This used to be the normal operation for McCarthy with the Packers. He called plays each year for the Packers until taking a hiatus in 2015, then returned to the role from 2016 until he was fired during the 2018 season, according to K.D. Drummond of CowboysWire.

When McCarthy was hired ahead of the 2020 season he retained Moore, but he is now returning to his most familiar way of operating as a head coach.