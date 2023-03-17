Five-year veteran Cooper Rush will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys after signing a two-year, $6 million contract to stay on as the backup to star quarterback Dak Prescott, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The first year’s salary and signing bonus will be fully guaranteed.

Rush, now 29-years-old, originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Spending the first half of his rookie season on the practice squad, the Central Michigan product was elevated to the active roster in November. Though seldom used, he served as the team’s backup quarterback for the remainder of the season.

In 2018, Rush returned to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for the final three games of the season. Rush was then released by the Cowboys at the end of the 2019 preseason, before being re-signed to the team’s practice squad later in the season.

An accurate quarterback praised for his decision-making and football IQ, Rush’s most notable season was in 2022, when he won four straight games for the Cowboys after Prescott suffered a significant thumb injury. He went 4-1 in Prescott’s absence, throwing for 1,020 yards in six games (including the Week 1 game that Prescott suffered the injury in). He also threw for five touchdowns while recording a 58.7 quarterback rating for the season.

Aside from Prescott and Rush, 27-year-old quarterback Will Grier is the only other quarterback currently only the Cowboys’ roster. However, drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Grier is a dual-threat quarterback that should battle with Rush in training camp for the backup quarterback role.