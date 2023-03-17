What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do now? They want to return to the Super Bowl, but have they rebuilt their roster well enough so far this offseason? Who’s left for them to acquire as they prepare for the 2023 regular season? Here we’ll look at the four best NFL free agents still available to round out the Dallas Cowboys roster in 2023.

The Cowboys front office is currently evaluating their roster to identify areas where they need to improve talent or depth through free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. They surely want to win the NFC East next season.

Keep in mind that they just gave RB Tony Pollard the franchise tag and released previous RB1 Ezekiel Elliott. They have also acquired CB Stephon Gilmore via trade and re-signed Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch on defense. As of this writing, key Cowboys free agents who haven’t signed elsewhere are Dalton Schultz and Anthony Brown.

However, the team still needs to fill some holes if they want to maintain their Super Bowl ambitions. Let’s look at the four best free agents still available to round out the Cowboys roster.

1. Isaac Seumalo

The Cowboys’ offensive line is aging, and they need to add young talent. This is especially since their starting left guard has signed with the Buffalo Bills. The loss of Connor McGovern is significant as he was able to play multiple positions, including center, guard, and fullback. That was obviously helpful when other players were injured. Additionally, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Tyler Biadasz will become free agents in the next two years. Although Tyler Smith and Terence Steele are promising young players, the Cowboys require interior linemen who can step in if more injuries occur.

Enter Isaac Seumalo, who is considered one of the top free agent guards. Interestingly, he has not yet signed with a team as of this writing. He started 17 games at right guard for the Philadelphia Eagles last season and is known for his intelligence, technical skills, and dependability. We project that Seumalo would likely command around $10 million per year for any team that signs him.

2. Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys need to address their wide receiver position as CeeDee Lamb is the only receiver that poses a significant threat to defenses. Michael Gallup is facing concerns as he is set to undergo surgery on his other knee and ankle. This could indicate a decline in his performance. Noah Brown played well last season but he has since signed with the Houston Texans. This leaves the Cowboys with Jalen Tolbert, who had a lackluster season, and Dennis Houston, who needs further development.

Right now, key wideouts that have dropped out of the free agent market are Jakobi Meyers (Raiders), Michael Thomas (Saints), and Juju Smith-Schuster (Patriots). One big name still on the board is Odell Beckham Jr. Recall that he did not play last season due to a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. However, he had a solid performance with the Rams in 2021, making 48 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including the playoffs. Despite holding a public workout in front of NFL teams, he has yet to secure a significant contract. If he lands in Dallas as we expect him to, that would be huge for their offense.

3. Rock Ya-Sin

The Cowboys’ cornerback position is a weakness and has been a problem for the team for years. The lack of depth at the position was even highlighted by injuries to Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis. The team has some promising players in DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, but the spot still needs a lot of work.

Opposing teams exploited the weak links in the cornerback position last season. As such, the team needs to address this in the draft and through the addition of affordable veterans. If they end up re-signing Brown, they may focus on building through the draft.

Alternatively, the Cowboys can forego Brown and look at someone like Rock Ya-Sin. Remember that Ya-Sin was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, but his performance has been limited by injuries. Although he is a talented and physical player, he has not lived up to his potential. There could still be time for him to actually make a real impact and the cheap, too. Still, any team that signs him will do so based on his upside rather than his past production.

4. Dalton Risner

With 62 starts in four NFL seasons, Dalton Risner has been a staple at left guard for the Denver Broncos. In fact, he has never missed more than two games in a season. He has even been ranked as the second-best free agent guard available next to Seumalo. Like him, Risner is likely gunning for something in the $10 million to $13 million per year bracket. If the Cowboys miss out on Seumalo, Risner should be a good alternative.