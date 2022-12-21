By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17.

Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas Eve showdown, they will be looking for a different outcome. And with Prescott leading the charge, they may be able to earn a much-needed victory.

During a conversation with reporters on Wednesday, Dak Prescott spoke about this upcoming matchup.

Via The Athletics Jon Machota:

“I think everybody in the locker room is looking forward to this rematch…understanding the long history…understanding that they’re playing their a–es off, having a hell of a season. … You just want to get another shot, make sure you put your best foot forward.”

With the regular season nearing its finish, each team is looking to solidify their playoff chances. The Cowboys are coming off of a tough Week 15 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taking down arguably the NFL’s best group in the Eagles could be exactly what this team needs.

Heading into this matchup, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys find themselves second in the NFC East with a 10-4 record. On the other side, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 13-1 and first in the NFC East.

With a healthy Dak Prescott, this Cowboys team looks vastly different than they did when these two sides first faced off. If all goes to plan for this team, they will have their 11th win heading into Week 17.