Dak Prescott didn't want to hear about the Cowboys making the playoffs.

Despite getting throttled 31-10 by the Buffalo Bills, it wasn't all bad for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Before kickoff, Mike McCarthy's team had already clinched a playoff spot. But that was little consolation to quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Don't care, to be honest” was Prescott's reaction to the news of his team locking up a postseason berth, courtesy of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Prescott was obviously still focused on the dominant performance by Buffalo and the Cowboys' Week 15 no-show.

A combination of the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons losing this weekend ensured that Dallas will be a playoff team, even if they cannot catch the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East standings.

Prescott still focused on loss

It was too early to celebrate the good news for Prescott, though. The quarterback struggled in the loss, completing 21 of 34 passes for just 134 yards, averaging a miniscule 3.9 yards per attempt. He also failed to throw a touchdown pass for just the second time this season.

Prescott was also picked off by the Bills defense, his first interception since November 12 against the New York Giants.

Dallas entered Week 15 with the same number of wins as the Eagles, but were unable to leapfrog their rivals in the divisional standings. They also had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Cowboys face another stiff challenge in Week 16. They travel to Florida on Christmas Even to take on the AFC East leaders, the Miami Dolphins. America's Team owns the second-best point differential in the NFL, but they are also just 3-4 in road games in 2023.

We know the Cowboys will be in the playoffs, but they'll need to put their road difficulties aside if they want to make any real noise.