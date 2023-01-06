By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys can still clinch the top overall seed in the NFC. With so much on the line, Prescott will be pleased seeing the Washington Commanders’ latest injury update.

The Commanders, who have been eliminated from the playoffs, have ruled out numerous players for their Week 18 clash with the Cowboys. Among them is defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, who was named to his second-straight Pro Bowl in 2022.

Allen was ruled out with a knee injury. He has been one of the leaders of Washington’s defense, racking up 65 tackles, 16 for a loss, 17 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. The Commanders as a whole rank fourth-best in the NFL, allowing just 312.3 yards per game.

Dallas and Washington first faced off in Week 4 with the Cowboys coming out victorious, 25-10. Prescott did not play that game, but Allen still made a team-high eight tackles, four for a loss and a sack.

The Cowboys will still need some help in earning the NFC’s top spot. To win the NFC East, they’ll need to beat the Commanders and have the Eagles lose to the Giants. To earn the NFC’s top overall seed, they’ll need a win over Washington, an Eagles loss and a 49ers loss to the Cardinals.

The Cowboys top priority is defeating the Commanders in Week 18. To do so, they’ll need Dak Prescott – who has thrown for 2,732 yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this – to play at the top of his game. Seeing Allen shut down for Week 18 should take a bit of pressure off Prescott as the Cowboys look to improve their playoff positioning.