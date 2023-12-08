Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have a great connection on the Cowboys, and it's clear by the way they talk about one another.

One of the biggest games of the entire NFL regular season is set to take place this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are set to do battle in Dallas. Not only is this is a huge game for the NFC East standings, but this game has major playoff implications for the entire NFC. The Eagles are 10-2 and in first place in the NFC East and the NFC as a whole. The Cowboys are 9-3 and just one game back of Philadelphia in both the division and the conference standings. The Eagles took round one about a month ago, and this one should be another good one.

Game one between the Cowboys and Eagles was played in Philadelphia, and the home team got the win. Dallas is hoping for a better result this time around, and if they are going to get the win, their stars will need to shine. Two stars that need to have big games are Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The two of them have a special connection, and you can tell by how Prescott talks about his star wide receiver.

“That guy does everything the right way,” Dak Prescott said in regards to CeeDee Lamb, according to a tweet from Jon Machota. “He’s just reaping the rewards for all the work that he’s put in this thing, our trust, the way that he attacks and approaches this game. … We both are conquerors. We want to overcome whatever it is, whatever that situation or problem is. … That guy’s a playmaker and he wants to make plays. I’m always going to want a guy around that’s asking to make more plays than the opposite.”

The feeling certainly goes both ways. Lamb noted that him and Prescott are always on the same page and that they have a similar mindset. That connection leads to a lot of success for the Cowboys.

“I’d say we’re both winners,” Lamb said. “We’re willing to do whatever it is, whether it’s a change in our technique, whatever it takes for him to be comfortable in the pocket when he sees me and for me to be comfortable in my route when I see him. Being on the same page, staying true to each other and staying within the boundaries of the play.”

Prescott and Lamb's connection speaks for itself with the numbers that these two are putting up this season. Through 12 games for the Cowboys, Prescott is 288-411 through the air with 3,234 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. Lamb has hauled in 90 receptions, 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns. These two are having tremendous years.

Round two of Cowboys vs. Eagles should be a good one, and it will kickoff at 8:20 ET on Sunday from Dallas, and the game will be airing on NBC. The Cowboys are currently favored by 3.5 points.