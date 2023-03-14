On day two of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys set out to make several moves. This included the re-signing of veteran linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to Twitter to announce the deal.

“The #Cowboys are signing back LB Leighton Vander Esch, source said, giving him a 2-year deal worth $11M. They get back one of their top defenders.” wrote Rapoport.

Leighton Vander Esch has spent all five seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys. With his new deal, he is set to remain with the team through 2025.

When healthy, Vander Esch has been a key contributor to the Cowboys defense. In 2022, he took the field in 14 total games. In total, he recorded 90 tackles, 54 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one defended pass.

Over his five seasons in Dallas, Leighton Vander Esch has put together a solid career. Through 66 regular season games, he has recorded 439 total tackles, 279 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 13 defended passes, and three interceptions.

Now, with a new deal, the former Pro Bowler will be able to stick around on this Cowboys defense that is set to look drastically different in 2023.

On day two of free agency, the Cowboys also made the move to trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys sent the Indianapolis Colts a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick for the two-time All-Pro. With his arrival, the secondary will receive a major upgrade. A cornerback duo with Gilmore and Trevon Diggs could be among the best in the NFL.