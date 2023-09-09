The Dallas Cowboys will head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in some Week 1 action. We're at the Meadowlands, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cowboys are looking to start the season well. Thus, they hope to avoid the pitfalls of last season. The Cowboys head into the Meadowlands and are ready to battle a divisional rival they have had plenty of success against. Furthermore, it will be the first time they have had a new running back since 2016, as Ezekiel Elliott is no longer on the team. Tony Pollard is the new man in the backfield and will be ready to run.

The Giants are hoping to build more momentum off the successful debut year of the Brian Daboll regime. Therefore, they hope to see Daniel Jones take the next step. Saquon Barkley is back to run the ball. Additionally, Darren Waller will make his Giants' debut.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 73-47-2. Dallas has won four straight games in this series. Also, they have gone 11-1 over the last 12 games against the Giants. Dak Prescott is 10-2 against the Giants and has won 10 straight against his rivals from East Rutherford. Furthermore, the Cowboys are 7-3 over their last 10 games at the Meadowlands.

Here are the Cowboys-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Giants Odds

Dallas Cowboys: -3.5 (-108)

New York Giants: +3.5 (-112)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants Week 1

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Cowboys must establish the running game. Thus, they must open up the holes for Pollard. He rushed 13 times for 105 yards and 18 times for 60 yards in his two games against the Giants last season.

Prescott must avoid mistakes. Likewise, he must hit his targets and complete passes to Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Prescott went 21 for 30 for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his one game against the Giants last season. Meanwhile, Lamb looks to make more of an impact against the Giants. He caught eight passes on 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Giants at the Meadowlands last season. Then, Lamb caught six passes on 11 targets for 106 yards in the win over the Giants at AT&T Field.

The defense must excel while stopping Jones and Barkley from running all over the field. Then, they must help open things up for Micah Parsons. He managed one tackle in the game at the Meadowlands last season. Conversely, he notched three tackles and two sacks in the home win against the Giants.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if Pollard can run the ball efficiently. Then, they cannot allow the Giants to run all over them.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants won a lot by running the ball last season. Thus, it is an essential part of their game plan. Jones and Barkley must play well. Likewise, they must avoid errors. Jones went 20 for 37 with 196 yards and an interception while rushing nine times for 79 yards in the home-game loss to the Cowboys last season. Additionally, he went 21 for 35 with 228 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing three times for 14 yards in the loss to the Cowboys. Barkley rushed 14 times for 81 yards with one touchdown on a 5.8 yards per carry rate with four receptions on 45 yards in the home game against the Cowboys. Then, he struggled, running 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 13 yards in the loss in Arlington.

The Giants must protect Jones. Unfortunately, they allowed three sacks in a blowout loss to the Cowboys last season. The Giants also committed seven penalties, which caused them many issues. Also, the Giants lost time of possession 34:09 to 25:51 in the loss in Arlington.

The defense cannot allow Pollard to run all over them. Moreover, they must prevent Prescott from connecting with Lamb. It will require a strategy designed to stop him or at least stall him.

The Giants will cover the spread if Barkley and Jones can thrive on the run. Then, they must force the Cowboys into long third downs.

Final Cowboys-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Cowboys have dominated this series. However, the Giants are attempting to take the next step. The Cowboys stumbled out of the gate last season. Consequently, it will happen again. Expect the Giants to take advantage of any early-season blunders by the Cowboys.

Final Cowboys-Giants Prediction & Pick: New York Giants: +3.5 (-112)