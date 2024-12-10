The 2024 season has been getting away from the Dallas Cowboys, and the turn of events in their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals won't do much at all in terms of rescuing their season. A once-proud Cowboys defense is losing valuable weapons by the day it seems, with it being DeMarvion Overshown's turn to get hit by a knee injury that has already ruled him out for the rest of their contest against the Bengals, as per Nick Harris of Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Overshown suffered the injury with 12:49 remaining in the fourth period, as he crumpled to the ground immediately in pain while clutching onto his knee. The 24-year-old linebacker immediately went to the locker room and was replaced by rookie Marist Liufau, as per Todd Archer of ESPN.

A nightmare season for the Cowboys on the injury front goes from bad to worse, as the whole team seems to have been afflicted with injuries which have then led to Dallas' lackluster 2024 season (they had a 5-7 record entering their Monday night game against the Bengals).

Overshown will now be joining the likes of starting guard Zack Martin and defensive back Juanyeh Thomas on the injury list, among others. Martin's season is over after undergoing ankle surgery, while Thomas sustained a knee injury of his own.

It will be crucial for the Cowboys to get this victory over the Bengals if they were to stay alive in the playoff hunt. But they will have to rely on an inexperienced player in Liufau to fill in for Overshown to try and slow down Cincinnati's offense.

Every game for the Cowboys from here on out is a must-win

As nightmarish as 2024 may have been for the Cowboys, all hope is not lost. If they manage to eke out a win over the Bengals, NFL.com has their playoff odds at four percent — a number that isn't negligible in the slightest.

It may be unlikely, but it will be a major triumph for the Cowboys to at least finish with a winning season after losing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury in mid-November. But losing DeMarvion Overshown is another crucial blow that will be detrimental to their already-unlikely playoff dreams, although at the very least, they will be facing one of the worst teams in the NFC next week in the Carolina Panthers.

At the time of writing, the Cowboys and Bengals' clash is tied at 20 with over five minutes to go in the game.