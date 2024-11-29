It was another win for the Dallas Cowboys as they beat the New York Giants on Thanksgiving day, 27-20, which has sparked conversation if the team can make a playoff push. One person who was confident in that idea was Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who shared his confidence but was shut down by ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Smith has been a well-known critic of Dallas but assessed the road ahead of them, which proves to be a tough schedule, including top teams. When asked if there is a chance that the group could make a playoff push regarding Parsons' comments, Smith would say “zero chance” per his appearance on the show “First Take.”

“Zero chance, no chance in hell, okay,” Smith said. “You’ve got seven losses on the season, you’ve got about six teams ahead of you for the Wild Card spot because you ain’t going to win the division. Obviously, you look at their schedule: 4 of their last five games, you've got Cincinnati, you’ve got Philadelphia, you’ve got Washington, and Tampa in 4 of your next five games, and Carolina, just stop. I mean, I love Micah Parsons, but just stop it.”

Cowboys' Micah Parsons confident in team to make playoff push

Speaking of the Cowboys' home win, Parsons would be asked after the game while eating a Thanksgiving feast about what the motivation has been like for the team.

“To be honest, it's really been why not us? Everybody counted us out,” Parsons said. “It was just like, enough is enough. We know who we got, we know what we can do here. And I believe in every one of these guys. I believe we are going to turn it around and make a run.”

“There has been a lot of trash-talk out there,” Parsons continued. “Talking about, what difference can we make? Man, we still got some guys coming back… I'm telling you right now, we coming.”

While there was already doubt, it amplified when Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, leading the team to start Cooper Rush for the whole season. On top of Parsons' comments on television, he would post on his X, formerly Twitter, account that “We ain't done.”

At any rate, Dallas is currently 5-7, which puts them third in the NFC East, and they look to stack up as many wins as possible if they want to make a playoff push. They next face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.