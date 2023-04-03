A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Dallas Cowboys hold the No. 26 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. There are several options for the Cowboys on how to best use that selection, one of which is to add depth to the receiving corps of the Dak Prescott-led Dallas attack.

Speaking of which, the Cowboys are getting a visit Monday from one of the top draft prospects in the form of Boston College Eagles product Zay Flowers.

“Boston College WR Zay Flowers is on a Top 30 visit with the #Cowboys today,” a source tells Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Flowers played four years with the Eagles during his college career, amassing a total of 3,056 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns on 200 receptions. In his last year in Boston College uniform Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. If the Cowboys have any plans of drafting Flowers, it might be mostly because of his incredible quickness. Although he stands just 5-9, he weighs over 180 pounds and projects to have the athletic capability to leave defenders in an instant.

The Cowboys still have the likes of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Tolbert on the roster and also traded for veteran Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans last month, but they could still improve their depth in the wideout position after a season in which they ranked 13th in passing yards per game. In 2022, the Cowboys averaged 223.1 passing yards per game and 26.8 points per contest — fourth-best overall in the league. Lamb led the team with 1,359 receiving yards but no other Cowboys wide receiver recorded more than 600 yards.