The Dallas Cowboys are struggling mightily, having fallen to 3-7 in the first 10 games of the 2024 season with their latest setback coming in the form of an embarrassing 34-10 loss to the in-state rival Houston Texans on Monday night at AT&T Stadium.

But ahead of their next matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, they're on the verge of getting a valuable piece of their lineup back.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who hasn't played since September 26 after suffering a knee injury, is a possibility to play according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Cooks underwent surgery and has missed the last several weeks, leaving a major hole in the Cowboys' offensive attack.

So far in 2024, Cooks has only hauled in nine passes for a total of 91 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is in his second season with the Cowboys

Cooks, who was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, is in his second season with the Cowboys after being acquired in March of 2023 from the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2023.

While a member of the Texans, Cooks stated in no uncertain terms that he doesn't want to be part of a rebuilding team, via ESPN.

“I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild. I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks,” Cooks said. “That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan.”

But right now, the Cowboys may be forced to go that avenue after what has truly been a miserable campaign in 2024.