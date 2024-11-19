The Dallas Cowboys season continues to plummet, this time thanks to Stephen A. Smith. The longtime Cowboys hater took to X and shared his genuine reaction to the in-state rivalry loss to the Houston Texans.

As Dak Prescott was officially placed on the season-ending injured reserve, the nightmarish season seems to drag on. The Cowboys accomplished a feat not seen since 1989, with losing their first five home games. Although injuries have dominated Dallas's struggles, it's not the only reason why.



Replacing former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with Mike Zimmer has made the defense regress drastically. They're among one of the worst teams in the NFL in points allowed per game. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer ran a fluid and the best offense in the league. Fast forward one season and it's been just about the opposite. Without a running game or consistent weapons, the Cowboys have looked inept.

Although a lack of a running game hasn't helped by any means, it doesn't excuse the offense from looking stagnant. Smith's remarks go to show the lack of faithfulness within the franchise's fanbase. He's not a fan by any means but has found a way to talk about them, whether good or bad. The 3-7 record remains porous, but still has them in third place, only ahead of the New York Giants.

Cowboys are stuck in limbo after loss to Texans

After giving up 150 total yards and three touchdowns to Joe Mixon, it highlighted a disappointing and underwhelming season. Although Cooper Rush has been solid as the backup, he's been thrown into the starting role. Not to mention, head coach Mike McCarthy is on the final year of his contract. He could be let go after a disastrous season.

America's favorite team might become their least favorite team in a matter of weeks. Besides the Giants, and the Carolina Panthers, every other team Dallas will play is fighting for a playoff spot. With the season being a wash, Monday's loss could signal the beginning of the end.

However, between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contract extension, the Cowboys don't have much wiggle room to sign any marquee free agents. Although if they want to, they could blow up the roster and start from scratch. As long as Jerry Jones is running the team, that scenario will not happen.

Regardless, Dallas will try to make the most out of whatever this season has been. From being the NFC East favorites to almost last in the division, this isn't how the season expected to play out. Even Smith couldn't have predicted an outcome of this sort.