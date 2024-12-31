After eight years with the Dallas Cowboys across two separate stints, Ezekiel Elliott's time with the team may finally be over. The Cowboys released their longtime running back on Tuesday.

Dallas only released Elliott after he made the request to the front office, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. He will now hit the waivers, where he can be claimed by any team looking to add backfield depth ahead of the postseason.

Up until his release, Elliott recorded just 74 carries for 226 rushing yards in 2024. He served primarily as a short-yardage back behind Rico Dowdle, who took over as the team's starter in Tony Pollard's absence. He recorded double-digit carries in just two of the team's 16 games.

As the season progressed, Elliott's snaps continued to decrease. He saw just four total carries in the two weeks prior to his release as the team began to use return specialist KaVontae Turpin more in the backfield. In Week 15, the game immediately after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs, Elliott played in a season-low five percent of the offensive snaps.

Elliott re-signed with the Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season after a one-year stint with the New England Patriots. He was originally drafted by the team with their fourth-overall pick in 2016 and spent the first seven years of his career with Dallas.

Although the reunion was not as glorious as Cowboys fans hoped for, Elliott has still had one of the best careers in franchise history. His 8,488 rushing yards with Dallas are the third-most in team history, behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Ezekiel Elliott seeks third team in two years after Cowboys release

At 29, Elliott's best days are firmly behind him, but the former All-Pro is still in search of his first ring before he officially hangs it up. Once he is officially released, Elliott will look to sign with his third different team in the past two seasons.

Elliott's numbers have steadily decreased over the last four seasons. He has not reached the 1,000-yard mark since 2021 and has seen his efficiency drop with each passing year. He has also failed to average over 4.0 yards per carry since the 2021 season.

As a Patriot in 2023, Elliott ran for 642 rushing yards behind Rhamondre Stevenson. While no longer owning the athletic ability to be a full-time starter, the Ohio State alum still believes he has enough left to contribute to a contender.