La'el Collins is returning to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and offensive tackle La'el Collins have reached an agreement on a contract, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

La'el Collins came into the league with the Cowboys in 2015, and remained with the team through the 2021 season. As a free agent, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. In his first season with the Bengals in 2022, he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 16. Cincinnati eventually released Collins in September of 2023.

Collins posted earlier in the day that he was back with the Cowboys, but now Schultz's report indicates that a deal has been reached.

The addition of Collins gives the Cowboys offensive line depth at the tackle position behind Tyron Smith and Terence Steele. It seems unlikely that Collins will get playing time, but he is back in a place he had success before. It seems likely that it would be a practice squad type of signing for Collins, with an opportunity to build himself back up in a familiar setting.

The Cowboys are hoping to clinch the NFC East with a win against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and they are preparing to attempt another playoff run. If Collins were to get on the field on Sunday against the Commanders, or in one of the playoff games, Dallas is probably in trouble. However, it is never a bad move to add some offensive line depth.

It could lead to Collins coming back in 2024 as well to try to earn a bigger role with the team. For now, he is back with the Cowboys and will work his way back from a serious injury.