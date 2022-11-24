Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly meet on Monday, December 5th, per Dov Kleiman and Jay Glazer. Beckham Jr has been linked to the Cowboys for quite some time, but nothing has come to fruition. This will prove to be a critical step in progressing towards a potential contract.

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott recently revealed his recruiting talks with Odell Beckham Jr.

“Dak Prescott said he has reached out to Odell Beckham Jr: ‘He knows how much I want him here. I’ve definitely sent some messages. There’s been a little back and forth. Just making sure he understands that we want him here,’” Jon Machota shared on Twitter.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also hinted at a desire for Odell to sign with Dallas.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor and know that the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good,” Jones said.

Beckham Jr has been connected to his former team, the New York Giants, as well. He hyped up the Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving clash on Thursday.

Dallas is seemingly the favorite to land Odell Beckham Jr. but the Giants cannot be ruled out.

Both Dallas and New York enter Thursday sporting 7-3 records. The Cowboys are trending in the right direction at the moment, but they both have playoff aspirations. Beckham Jr. would be a feasible fit for both teams.

It will be interesting to see where Odell Beckham Jr. ultimately ends up.