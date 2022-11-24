Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants the most as his most likely landing spot. Those two teams happen to be on a collision course this week, as the Cowboys play the Giants in Arlington on Thanksgiving.

Odell Beckham Jr. is excited for that showdown this Thursday, even reacting to a FOX Sports tweet that used The Office to joke about how the Giants-Cowboys game will ultimately decide which team Beckham will end up suiting up for.

🥲😭😭😭😭 battle Royale!!!! Let’s get it what a legendary game this is! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 23, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating knee injury in Super Bowl LVI last February when he was still with the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham won the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the Rams. but hasn’t seen action since the aforementioned Super Bowl, as he still continues to recover fully from the injury and the surgery that was needed to repair it.

Beckham, who just turned 30 earlier this month of November, has visited the Giants and is expected to visit the Cowboys as well after Week 12. The former LSU Tigers star wideout carries some question marks about whether he’ll still be as explosive and quick as he was before the injury, but he’s someone who is worth gambling on, especially for teams that need to add weapons downfield.

As for the upcoming Giants vs. Cowboys Week 12 showdown, it will be the second time this season that these teams will share the field. The Cowboys beat New York back in Week 3 on the road, 23-16, when they still had Cooper Rush as the then-injured Dak Prescott’s placeholder under center.